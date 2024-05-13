Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Dip in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹163 and closed at ₹162 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹164.35, while the low was ₹161.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹202,670.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.7, and the 52-week low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,432,651 shares traded.
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹159.8, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹162.35
The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹161.25 & second support of ₹160.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹158.75. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹158.75 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹162.55. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 49.47% to reach ₹162.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has gone up by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|3 Months
|13.14%
|6 Months
|35.15%
|YTD
|16.22%
|1 Year
|49.47%
Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.75
|Support 1
|161.25
|Resistance 2
|165.3
|Support 2
|160.3
|Resistance 3
|166.25
|Support 3
|158.75
Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 12.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53584 k
The trading volume yesterday was 36.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹162 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹164.35 & ₹161.9 yesterday to end at ₹162. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
