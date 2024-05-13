Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Dip in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹163 and closed at ₹162 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹164.35, while the low was ₹161.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹202,670.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.7, and the 52-week low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,432,651 shares traded.
The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹161.25 & second support of ₹160.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹158.75. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹158.75 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹162.55. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 49.47% to reach ₹162.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has gone up by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|3 Months
|13.14%
|6 Months
|35.15%
|YTD
|16.22%
|1 Year
|49.47%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.75
|Support 1
|161.25
|Resistance 2
|165.3
|Support 2
|160.3
|Resistance 3
|166.25
|Support 3
|158.75
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 12.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 36.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹164.35 & ₹161.9 yesterday to end at ₹162. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
