Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 162.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 163 and closed at 162 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 164.35, while the low was 161.9. The market capitalization stood at 202,670.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.7, and the 52-week low was 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,432,651 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹159.8, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹162.35

The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 161.25 & second support of 160.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 158.75. If the stock price breaks the final support of 158.75 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

13 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 162.55. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 49.47% to reach 162.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has gone up by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.55%
3 Months13.14%
6 Months35.15%
YTD16.22%
1 Year49.47%
13 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.75Support 1161.25
Resistance 2165.3Support 2160.3
Resistance 3166.25Support 3158.75
13 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 12.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy99910
    Hold7766
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
13 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53584 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹162 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 164.35 & 161.9 yesterday to end at 162. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

