Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 152.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 152.6 and closed at 152.05, with a high of 152.95 and a low of 148.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 185,705.81 crore. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,248,455 shares. Tata Steel's 52-week high is 184.6, and its 52-week low is 114.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 13.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8889
    Hold7787
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5534
14 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51907 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1248 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹152.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 152.95 & 148.45 yesterday to end at 148.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

