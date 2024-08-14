Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹152.6 and closed at ₹152.05, with a high of ₹152.95 and a low of ₹148.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹185,705.81 crore. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,248,455 shares. Tata Steel's 52-week high is ₹184.6, and its 52-week low is ₹114.25.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 13.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1248 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.95 & ₹148.45 yesterday to end at ₹148.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend