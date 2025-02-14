Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹132.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹132.25. The stock reached a daily high of ₹137.70 while the low matched the opening price at ₹132.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹169,922.56 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60, with a BSE volume of 1,056,230 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.62
|Support 1
|132.79
|Resistance 2
|141.07
|Support 2
|129.41
|Resistance 3
|144.45
|Support 3
|126.96
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 10.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 1056 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹137.70 & ₹132.05 yesterday to end at ₹136.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.