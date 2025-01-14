Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹126.6 and closed slightly higher at ₹127.4. The stock reached a high of ₹126.6 and a low of ₹122.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹159,077.6 crore, Tata Steel's stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and just above its 52-week low of ₹126.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,156,267 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.6 & ₹122.6 yesterday to end at ₹122.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend