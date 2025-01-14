Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -3.49 %. The stock closed at 127.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 126.6 and closed slightly higher at 127.4. The stock reached a high of 126.6 and a low of 122.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 159,077.6 crore, Tata Steel's stock remains below its 52-week high of 184.6 and just above its 52-week low of 126.7. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,156,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29373 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹127.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 126.6 & 122.6 yesterday to end at 122.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

