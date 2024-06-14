Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹183.7 and closed at ₹182.25. The high for the day was ₹184.15, while the low was ₹180.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹226299.75 crores. The 52-week high was ₹183.85, and the 52-week low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2597871 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|184.3
|Support 1
|180.71
|Resistance 2
|185.99
|Support 2
|178.81
|Resistance 3
|187.89
|Support 3
|177.12
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 21.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.15 & ₹180.5 yesterday to end at ₹182.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend