Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 182.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 183.7 and closed at 182.25. The high for the day was 184.15, while the low was 180.5. The market capitalization stood at 226299.75 crores. The 52-week high was 183.85, and the 52-week low was 108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2597871 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1184.3Support 1180.71
Resistance 2185.99Support 2178.81
Resistance 3187.89Support 3177.12
14 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 21.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8899
    Hold8876
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell4443
14 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58222 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹182.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.15 & 180.5 yesterday to end at 182.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

