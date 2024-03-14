Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -5.87 %. The stock closed at 152.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹152.5 and closed at ₹152.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹153 and the low was ₹142.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹179,138.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,641,478 shares traded.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00:20 AM IST
