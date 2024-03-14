Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹152.5 and closed at ₹152.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹153 and the low was ₹142.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹179,138.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,641,478 shares traded.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
