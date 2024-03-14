Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -5.87 %. The stock closed at 152.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 152.5 and closed at 152.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 153 and the low was 142.5. The market capitalization stood at 179,138.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 159.5 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,641,478 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹152.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,641,478 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 152.45.

