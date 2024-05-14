Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹162.55 and closed at ₹162.35 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹164.5 and a low of ₹158.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,542.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.7 and a low of ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,298,563 shares traded.
Tata Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tata Steel traded until 10 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹165, up by 0.7%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel touched a high of 165.75 & a low of 163.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.58
|Support 1
|163.78
|Resistance 2
|166.57
|Support 2
|162.97
|Resistance 3
|167.38
|Support 3
|161.98
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Steel's stock has increased by 0.73% to reach ₹165.05, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts including JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|875.1
|15.0
|1.74
|913.95
|681.3
|210405.23
|Tata Steel
|165.05
|1.2
|0.73
|170.7
|104.1
|201523.62
|Jindal Steel & Power
|968.1
|28.8
|3.07
|960.0
|503.0
|98754.73
|Steel Authority Of India
|159.1
|2.1
|1.34
|170.9
|80.5
|65716.66
|Jindal Stainless
|695.5
|15.55
|2.29
|747.9
|270.55
|57269.88
Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.55, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹163.85
Tata Steel share price is at ₹165.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹159.7 and ₹166.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹159.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹164.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 53.49% to reach ₹164.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|16.46%
|6 Months
|35.41%
|YTD
|17.37%
|1 Year
|53.49%
Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.15
|Support 1
|159.7
|Resistance 2
|168.55
|Support 2
|155.65
|Resistance 3
|172.6
|Support 3
|153.25
Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 13.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52012 k
The trading volume yesterday was 23.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹162.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹164.5 & ₹158.15 yesterday to end at ₹162.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
