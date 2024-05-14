Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 163.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 162.55 and closed at 162.35 on the last trading day, with a high of 164.5 and a low of 158.15. The market capitalization stood at 204,542.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 170.7 and a low of 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,298,563 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Steel traded until 10 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 165, up by 0.7%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel touched a high of 165.75 & a low of 163.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.58Support 1163.78
Resistance 2166.57Support 2162.97
Resistance 3167.38Support 3161.98
14 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Steel's stock has increased by 0.73% to reach 165.05, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts including JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel875.115.01.74913.95681.3210405.23
Tata Steel165.051.20.73170.7104.1201523.62
Jindal Steel & Power968.128.83.07960.0503.098754.73
Steel Authority Of India159.12.11.34170.980.565716.66
Jindal Stainless695.515.552.29747.9270.5557269.88
14 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹165.55, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹163.85

Tata Steel share price is at 165.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 159.7 and 166.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 159.7 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 164.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 53.49% to reach 164.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months16.46%
6 Months35.41%
YTD17.37%
1 Year53.49%
14 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Tata Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.15Support 1159.7
Resistance 2168.55Support 2155.65
Resistance 3172.6Support 3153.25
14 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 13.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy99910
    Hold7766
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
14 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today : Tata Steel volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52012 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹162.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 164.5 & 158.15 yesterday to end at 162.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

