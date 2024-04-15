Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹166.95 and closed at ₹165.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹166.95, while the low was ₹163. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,105.74 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹169.75, and the 52-week low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,938,276 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.06%
|3 Months
|18.11%
|6 Months
|30.75%
|YTD
|17.12%
|1 Year
|52.09%
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹163.5, showing a percent change of -1% and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,938,276 shares with a closing price of ₹165.15.
