Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel maintained an open and close price of ₹122.95, with a high of ₹127.7 and a low of ₹122.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹153,460.1 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel reached a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹122.6. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was recorded at 2,928,101 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.74
|Support 1
|124.04
|Resistance 2
|130.54
|Support 2
|121.14
|Resistance 3
|133.44
|Support 3
|119.34
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹165.0, 29.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.7 & ₹122.95 yesterday to end at ₹127. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend