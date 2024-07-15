Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹170.4 and closed at ₹169. The high for the day was ₹170.4, and the low was ₹168.05. The market capitalization stood at 210400.07 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6, and the low was ₹111.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2767382 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The price of Tata Steel shares decreased by -1.48% and is currently trading at ₹166.20. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have seen an increase of 46.88% to ₹166.20. In contrast, Nifty rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.45%
|3 Months
|-4.87%
|6 Months
|24.68%
|YTD
|20.84%
|1 Year
|46.88%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.09
|Support 1
|167.71
|Resistance 2
|171.43
|Support 2
|166.67
|Resistance 3
|172.47
|Support 3
|165.33
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 3.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.4 & ₹168.05 yesterday to end at ₹168.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.