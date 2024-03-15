Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹143.8 and closed at ₹143.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.8 and the low was ₹138.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹177,890.32 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,612,814 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹142.5 with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel on BSE had a trading volume of 3,612,814 shares with a closing price of ₹143.5.
