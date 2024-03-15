Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 15 Mar 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 143.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 143.8 and closed at 143.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 143.8 and the low was 138.4. The market capitalization stood at 177,890.32 crores. The 52-week high and low were 159.5 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,612,814 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹142.5, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹143.5

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 142.5 with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹143.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel on BSE had a trading volume of 3,612,814 shares with a closing price of 143.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!