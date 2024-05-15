Active Stocks
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at ₹165.6, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹164.95

15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST


Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 164.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel's stock opened at 163.9 and closed at 163.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 166.45, while the low was 163.6. The market capitalization stands at 205915.85 crore. The 52-week high and low are 170.7 and 104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2285513 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:00:34 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.20% MF holding & 19.61% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.05% in december to 11.20% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.37% in december to 19.61% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:32:23 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.05%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 4.24%. Analysts estimate that the ROE for the current fiscal year will be 4.71% and for the upcoming fiscal year it is projected to be 12.15%.

15 May 2024, 07:03:56 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has shown an EPS growth of 82.21% and a revenue growth of 17.77% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 2334450.00 cr, which is -4.07% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -6.10% revenue growth and a -31.62% profit decline in the upcoming quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:33:19 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 13.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy99910
    Hold7766
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
15 May 2024, 06:10:40 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.39% to reach 165.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless are declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority Of India are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel870.8-10.65-1.21913.95681.3209371.36
Tata Steel165.60.650.39170.7104.1202195.17
Jindal Steel & Power996.617.91.83982.75503.0101661.98
Steel Authority Of India166.351.651.0170.980.568711.29
Jindal Stainless685.0-26.4-3.71747.9270.5556405.27
15 May 2024, 05:30:42 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of 165 and a high of 167.5.

15 May 2024, 04:37:20 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 1.95%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:56:56 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed today at ₹165.6, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price closed the day at 165.6 - a 0.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 167.22 , 168.68 , 169.82. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 164.62 , 163.48 , 162.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:53:17 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.26% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 3 PM is down by 34.26% compared to yesterday, while the price is now at 165.6, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:32:47 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:17:28 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹165.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 165.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.45 and 166.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:16 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days163.69
10 Days165.22
20 Days164.12
50 Days156.16
100 Days146.20
300 Days135.03
15 May 2024, 02:58:52 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:45:05 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -29.83% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 2 PM is 29.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 165.45, a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:41:23 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 166.58 and 165.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 165.48 and selling near hourly resistance at 166.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.05Support 1165.3
Resistance 2166.5Support 2165.0
Resistance 3166.8Support 3164.55
15 May 2024, 02:18:51 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy99910
    Hold7766
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
15 May 2024, 02:05:15 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹165.75, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 165.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.45 and 166.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:51:30 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -23.50% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 1 PM is 23.50% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 165.55, down by 0.36%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:35:08 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 166.53 and 165.83 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 165.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 166.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.58Support 1165.48
Resistance 2167.27Support 2165.07
Resistance 3167.68Support 3164.38
15 May 2024, 01:16:16 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.78%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:07:43 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's stock price fluctuated between a low of 165 and a high of 167.5 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:52:12 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -17.41% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 17.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 166.5, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend coupled with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:39:13 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a peak of 166.3 and a low of 165.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 166.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.53Support 1165.83
Resistance 2166.77Support 2165.37
Resistance 3167.23Support 3165.13
15 May 2024, 12:28:49 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days163.69
10 Days165.22
20 Days164.12
50 Days156.16
100 Days146.20
300 Days135.03
15 May 2024, 12:28:11 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:13:02 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹166, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 166 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.45 and 166.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:49:22 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.24% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 11 AM is 13.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 166.05, down by 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:42:24 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 167.1 and 165.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 165.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.37Support 1165.37
Resistance 2166.93Support 2164.93
Resistance 3167.37Support 3164.37
15 May 2024, 11:29:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹165.9, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 165.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.45 and 166.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:16:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach 166.35, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed trend. JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless are experiencing a decline, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India are witnessing an upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and down by -0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel874.9-6.55-0.74913.95681.3210357.14
Tata Steel166.351.40.85170.7104.1203110.91
Jindal Steel & Power989.010.31.05982.75503.0100886.71
Steel Authority Of India167.152.451.49170.980.569041.73
Jindal Stainless694.8-16.6-2.33747.9270.5557212.24
15 May 2024, 11:06:10 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy99910
    Hold7766
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
15 May 2024, 10:53:27 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.30% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 10 AM is 19.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 165.95, down by 0.61%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 167.5 & a low of 166.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.1Support 1165.6
Resistance 2168.05Support 2165.05
Resistance 3168.6Support 3164.1
15 May 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:57:08 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 1.39% to reach 167.25, outperforming its peers. JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless saw a decline, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority Of India witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains, with a rise of 0.21% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel879.9-1.55-0.18913.95681.3211559.32
Tata Steel167.252.31.39170.7104.1204209.79
Jindal Steel & Power991.813.11.34982.75503.0101172.34
Steel Authority Of India168.53.82.31170.980.569599.35
Jindal Stainless700.7-10.7-1.5747.9270.5557698.06
15 May 2024, 09:45:53 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:34:26 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.1, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹164.95

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 166.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 168.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 168.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:17:20 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 166.05. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 53.16% to 166.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months17.12%
6 Months36.32%
YTD18.16%
1 Year53.16%
15 May 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.5Support 1163.45
Resistance 2168.05Support 2161.95
Resistance 3169.55Support 3160.4
15 May 2024, 08:37:08 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 13.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy99910
    Hold7766
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
15 May 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51382 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:01:24 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹163.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 166.45 & 163.6 yesterday to end at 163.85. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

