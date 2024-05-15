Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 165.6, up 0.39% from yesterday's 164.95

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹163.9 and closed at ₹163.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹166.45, while the low was ₹163.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹205915.85 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹170.7 and ₹104.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2285513 shares traded.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.20% MF holding & 19.61% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.05% in december to 11.20% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.37% in december to 19.61% in march quarter.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.05%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 4.24%. Analysts estimate that the ROE for the current fiscal year will be 4.71% and for the upcoming fiscal year it is projected to be 12.15%.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has shown an EPS growth of 82.21% and a revenue growth of 17.77% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 2334450.00 cr, which is -4.07% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -6.10% revenue growth and a -31.62% profit decline in the upcoming quarter 4.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 13.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.39% to reach ₹165.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless are declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority Of India are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|870.8
|-10.65
|-1.21
|913.95
|681.3
|209371.36
|Tata Steel
|165.6
|0.65
|0.39
|170.7
|104.1
|202195.17
|Jindal Steel & Power
|996.6
|17.9
|1.83
|982.75
|503.0
|101661.98
|Steel Authority Of India
|166.35
|1.65
|1.0
|170.9
|80.5
|68711.29
|Jindal Stainless
|685.0
|-26.4
|-3.71
|747.9
|270.55
|56405.27
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹165 and a high of ₹167.5.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹165.6 - a 0.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 167.22 , 168.68 , 169.82. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 164.62 , 163.48 , 162.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 3 PM is down by 34.26% compared to yesterday, while the price is now at ₹165.6, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decrease in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at ₹165.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.45 and ₹166.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|163.69
|10 Days
|165.22
|20 Days
|164.12
|50 Days
|156.16
|100 Days
|146.20
|300 Days
|135.03
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 2 PM is 29.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹165.45, a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 166.58 and 165.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 165.48 and selling near hourly resistance at 166.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.05
|Support 1
|165.3
|Resistance 2
|166.5
|Support 2
|165.0
|Resistance 3
|166.8
|Support 3
|164.55
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at ₹165.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.45 and ₹166.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 1 PM is 23.50% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹165.55, down by 0.36%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 166.53 and 165.83 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 165.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 166.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.58
|Support 1
|165.48
|Resistance 2
|167.27
|Support 2
|165.07
|Resistance 3
|167.68
|Support 3
|164.38
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's stock price fluctuated between a low of ₹165 and a high of ₹167.5 on the current day.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 17.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹166.5, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend coupled with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a peak of 166.3 and a low of 165.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 166.37 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.53
|Support 1
|165.83
|Resistance 2
|166.77
|Support 2
|165.37
|Resistance 3
|167.23
|Support 3
|165.13
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|163.69
|10 Days
|165.22
|20 Days
|164.12
|50 Days
|156.16
|100 Days
|146.20
|300 Days
|135.03
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹166 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.45 and ₹166.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 11 AM is 13.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹166.05, down by 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 167.1 and 165.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 165.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.37
|Support 1
|165.37
|Resistance 2
|166.93
|Support 2
|164.93
|Resistance 3
|167.37
|Support 3
|164.37
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at ₹165.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.45 and ₹166.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 166.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach ₹166.35, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed trend. JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless are experiencing a decline, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India are witnessing an upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and down by -0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|874.9
|-6.55
|-0.74
|913.95
|681.3
|210357.14
|Tata Steel
|166.35
|1.4
|0.85
|170.7
|104.1
|203110.91
|Jindal Steel & Power
|989.0
|10.3
|1.05
|982.75
|503.0
|100886.71
|Steel Authority Of India
|167.15
|2.45
|1.49
|170.9
|80.5
|69041.73
|Jindal Stainless
|694.8
|-16.6
|-2.33
|747.9
|270.55
|57212.24
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 10 AM is 19.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹165.95, down by 0.61%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 167.5 & a low of 166.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.1
|Support 1
|165.6
|Resistance 2
|168.05
|Support 2
|165.05
|Resistance 3
|168.6
|Support 3
|164.1
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 1.39% to reach ₹167.25, outperforming its peers. JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless saw a decline, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority Of India witnessed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains, with a rise of 0.21% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|879.9
|-1.55
|-0.18
|913.95
|681.3
|211559.32
|Tata Steel
|167.25
|2.3
|1.39
|170.7
|104.1
|204209.79
|Jindal Steel & Power
|991.8
|13.1
|1.34
|982.75
|503.0
|101172.34
|Steel Authority Of India
|168.5
|3.8
|2.31
|170.9
|80.5
|69599.35
|Jindal Stainless
|700.7
|-10.7
|-1.5
|747.9
|270.55
|57698.06
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹166.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹168.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹168.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹166.05. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 53.16% to ₹166.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|17.12%
|6 Months
|36.32%
|YTD
|18.16%
|1 Year
|53.16%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.5
|Support 1
|163.45
|Resistance 2
|168.05
|Support 2
|161.95
|Resistance 3
|169.55
|Support 3
|160.4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹166.45 & ₹163.6 yesterday to end at ₹163.85. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!