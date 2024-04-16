Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's open price on the last day was ₹160.25, closing at ₹163.5 with a high of ₹164.7 and a low of ₹158.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹200,860.02 crore. The 52-week high was ₹169.75, and the low was ₹104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5,102,260 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel's stock reached a high of ₹162.4 and a low of ₹158.95 on the current day.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹162.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.5 (+3.45%) & ₹3.8 (+4.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.8 (-11.11%) & ₹3.0 (-6.25%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|855.8
|-4.55
|-0.53
|895.6
|681.3
|205764.82
|Tata Steel
|161.55
|0.65
|0.4
|169.75
|104.1
|197250.18
|Jindal Steel & Power
|897.7
|3.8
|0.43
|926.8
|503.0
|91573.31
|Steel Authority Of India
|151.5
|0.5
|0.33
|157.3
|80.5
|62577.46
|Jindal Stainless
|692.0
|-1.6
|-0.23
|728.15
|256.19
|56981.67
Tata Steel April futures opened at 160.5 as against previous close of 161.45
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 161.6 with a bid price of 161.65 and an offer price of 161.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 5500 and a bid quantity of 5500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 237,721,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel Live Updates
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|19.12%
|6 Months
|26.65%
|YTD
|15.22%
|1 Year
|49.63%
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹163.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 5,102,260 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹163.5.
