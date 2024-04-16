Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 11:04:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.45 0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 360.15 -0.33%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,497.00 0.14%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,438.95 -2.00%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 423.85 -0.48%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 160.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's open price on the last day was 160.25, closing at 163.5 with a high of 164.7 and a low of 158.65. The market capitalization stood at 200,860.02 crore. The 52-week high was 169.75, and the low was 104.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5,102,260 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:11:57 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel's stock reached a high of 162.4 and a low of 158.95 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00:52 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹161.65, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹160.9

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 161.65 with a net change of 0.75 and a percent change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:41:49 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 162.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.5 (+3.45%) & 3.8 (+4.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 160.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.8 (-11.11%) & 3.0 (-6.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31:10 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel855.8-4.55-0.53895.6681.3205764.82
Tata Steel161.550.650.4169.75104.1197250.18
Jindal Steel & Power897.73.80.43926.8503.091573.31
Steel Authority Of India151.50.50.33157.380.562577.46
Jindal Stainless692.0-1.6-0.23728.15256.1956981.67
16 Apr 2024, 10:20:06 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹162.2, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹160.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that it is priced at 162.2, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:12:31 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock hit a low of 158.95 and a high of 162.4 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:00:45 AM IST

Tata Steel April futures opened at 160.5 as against previous close of 161.45

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 161.6 with a bid price of 161.65 and an offer price of 161.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 5500 and a bid quantity of 5500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 237,721,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:50:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹162.25, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹160.9

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 162.25 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.35. The stock has shown a slight increase in value, indicating positive movement in the market.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months19.12%
6 Months26.65%
YTD15.22%
1 Year49.63%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00:06 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹160.9, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹163.5

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 160.9, with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01:49 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹163.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 5,102,260 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 163.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App