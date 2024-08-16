Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹150.05 and closed at ₹148.9, with a high of ₹150.05 and a low of ₹142.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹182,338.41 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25. The BSE trading volume for the day was 6,971,802 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹147.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹142.38 and ₹149.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹142.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The Tata Steel share price has increased by 1.40% and is currently trading at ₹148.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have risen by 23.72% to ₹148.25. In comparison, the Nifty index has grown by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.0%
|3 Months
|-18.56%
|6 Months
|3.52%
|YTD
|4.71%
|1 Year
|23.72%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.93
|Support 1
|142.38
|Resistance 2
|153.69
|Support 2
|138.59
|Resistance 3
|157.48
|Support 3
|134.83
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 15.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 104 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55671 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 88.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹148.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹150.05 & ₹142.35 yesterday to end at ₹146.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend