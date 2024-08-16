Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 146.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 150.05 and closed at 148.9, with a high of 150.05 and a low of 142.35. The company has a market capitalization of 182,338.41 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 184.6 and a low of 114.25. The BSE trading volume for the day was 6,971,802 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹147.9, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹146.2

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 147.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 142.38 and 149.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 142.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:19:30 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The Tata Steel share price has increased by 1.40% and is currently trading at 148.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have risen by 23.72% to 148.25. In comparison, the Nifty index has grown by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.0%
3 Months-18.56%
6 Months3.52%
YTD4.71%
1 Year23.72%
16 Aug 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.93Support 1142.38
Resistance 2153.69Support 2138.59
Resistance 3157.48Support 3134.83
16 Aug 2024, 08:33:50 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 15.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8888
    Hold7787
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5534
16 Aug 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 104 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55671 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 88.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00:40 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹148.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 150.05 & 142.35 yesterday to end at 146.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

