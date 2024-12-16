Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 150.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 150.05 and closed at 150.85, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 150.75 and a low of 145.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 188,226.7 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability, despite a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 127.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,578,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.76Support 1146.26
Resistance 2152.66Support 2143.66
Resistance 3155.26Support 3141.76
16 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
16 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37037 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹150.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 150.75 & 145.6 yesterday to end at 148.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

