Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹150.05 and closed at ₹150.85, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹150.75 and a low of ₹145.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹188,226.7 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects its stability, despite a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹127.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,578,810 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.76
|Support 1
|146.26
|Resistance 2
|152.66
|Support 2
|143.66
|Resistance 3
|155.26
|Support 3
|141.76
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹150.75 & ₹145.6 yesterday to end at ₹148.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.