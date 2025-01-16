Explore
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 127 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 128.45 and closed slightly lower at 127. The stock reached a high of 128.45 and a low of 125.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 158,453.50 crore, with a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,246,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:21:40 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at 127.40. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Steel shares has decreased by 7.81%, also standing at 127.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.61%
3 Months-13.42%
6 Months-24.27%
YTD-8.34%
1 Year-7.81%
16 Jan 2025, 08:50:18 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.99Support 1125.46
Resistance 2129.42Support 2124.36
Resistance 3130.52Support 3122.93
16 Jan 2025, 08:35:54 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 161.0, 27.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7665
    Buy9998
    Hold7889
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell6666
16 Jan 2025, 08:18:38 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30165 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Jan 2025, 08:01:03 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹127 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.45 & 125.75 yesterday to end at 126.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

