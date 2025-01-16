Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹128.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹127. The stock reached a high of ₹128.45 and a low of ₹125.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹158,453.50 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,246,039 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹127.40. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Steel shares has decreased by 7.81%, also standing at ₹127.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.61%
|3 Months
|-13.42%
|6 Months
|-24.27%
|YTD
|-8.34%
|1 Year
|-7.81%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.99
|Support 1
|125.46
|Resistance 2
|129.42
|Support 2
|124.36
|Resistance 3
|130.52
|Support 3
|122.93
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹161.0, 27.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.45 & ₹125.75 yesterday to end at ₹126.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend