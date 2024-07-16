Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened and closed at ₹168.7, with the highest price reaching ₹168.75 and the lowest at ₹165.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹208030.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹184.6 and ₹111.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2975454 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 2.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.75 & ₹165.8 yesterday to end at ₹166.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.