Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 165.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's 165.6
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at ₹165.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹165.6

51 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 165.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel's stock opened at 165.25 and closed at 164.95 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded was 167.5, while the lowest was 165. The market capitalization stood at 206,727.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 170.7 and 104.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,342,469 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:07:03 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.20% MF holding & 19.61% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.05% in december to 11.20% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.37% in december to 19.61% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:37:26 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reported a ROE of 8.05% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 4.24%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 4.71% in the current fiscal year and increase to 12.15% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:00:18 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has shown an EPS growth of 82.21% and a revenue growth of 17.77% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 2334450.00 cr, which is -4.07% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -6.10% in revenue and -31.62% in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:33:20 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy99910
    Hold7766
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
16 May 2024, 06:08:21 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.18% to reach 165.9, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Steel Authority Of India and Jindal Stainless saw a decrease in their stock prices, whereas JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power experienced an increase. The overall market performance was positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel886.3515.551.79913.95681.3213110.13
Tata Steel165.90.30.18170.7104.1202561.46
Jindal Steel & Power1005.311.31.14999.0503.0102549.46
Steel Authority Of India163.65-2.7-1.62170.980.567596.05
Jindal Stainless681.2-2.0-0.29747.9270.5556092.36
16 May 2024, 05:30:04 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel stock's low price today was 162.25 and the high price reached was 168.

16 May 2024, 04:32:32 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Steel indicates the potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:54:09 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed today at ₹165.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹165.6

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price closed the day at 165.9 - a 0.18% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 168.57 , 171.13 , 174.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 162.87 , 159.73 , 157.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:47:40 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 37.27% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tata Steel until 3 PM is 37.27% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 165.9, up by 0.18%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:36:01 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:11:39 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹165.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹165.6

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 165.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.62 and 167.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:58:20 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:57:15 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days163.84
10 Days164.98
20 Days164.11
50 Days156.58
100 Days146.55
300 Days135.28
16 May 2024, 02:45:49 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 23.84% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: By 2 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 23.84% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 164.3, showing a decrease of -0.79%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:38:40 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 164.28 and 162.03 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 162.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 164.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.65Support 1162.5
Resistance 2164.1Support 2161.8
Resistance 3164.8Support 3161.35
16 May 2024, 02:11:38 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:00:15 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹162.55, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹165.6

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 164.62 & second support of 163.48 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 162.02. If the stock price breaks the final support of 162.02 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 01:55:43 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 16.30% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 1 PM is 16.30% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 162.4, showing an increase of -1.93%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:42:54 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel reached a peak of 165.0 and a trough of 162.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.28Support 1162.03
Resistance 2165.77Support 2161.27
Resistance 3166.53Support 3159.78
16 May 2024, 01:10:07 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 2.61%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:00:06 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of 163.8 and a high of 168.

16 May 2024, 12:54:19 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 22.48% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 22.48% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 164.65, up by -0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:38:32 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 165.93 and 163.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 163.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 165.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.52Support 1164.17
Resistance 2166.08Support 2163.38
Resistance 3166.87Support 3162.82
16 May 2024, 12:24:53 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:24:27 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days163.84
10 Days164.98
20 Days164.11
50 Days156.58
100 Days146.55
300 Days135.28
16 May 2024, 12:14:33 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹164.8, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹165.6

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 164.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.62 and 167.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:51:20 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 10.69% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 11 AM is 10.69% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 164.45, showing a decrease of -0.69%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:39:20 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel reached a peak of 166.35 and a bottom of 163.8 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 165.72 and 165.13 in the previous hour, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders could consider closing current long positions, while new investors may want to assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.93Support 1163.38
Resistance 2167.42Support 2162.32
Resistance 3168.48Support 3160.83
16 May 2024, 11:31:43 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹164.3, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹165.6

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 164.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 163.48. If the stock price breaks the second support of 163.48 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:13:57 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price dropped by 0.45% to reach 164.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Steel, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are all declining today, whereas Jindal Steel & Power is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel869.05-1.75-0.2913.95681.3208950.59
Tata Steel164.85-0.75-0.45170.7104.1201279.43
Jindal Steel & Power1006.612.61.27999.0503.0102682.07
Steel Authority Of India165.8-0.55-0.33170.980.568484.11
Jindal Stainless681.1-2.1-0.31747.9270.5556084.13
16 May 2024, 11:08:15 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:56:14 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 2.49% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 2.49% higher than yesterday, with the price at 165.5, showing a slight increase of -0.06%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:39:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 167.45 & a low of 166.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.17Support 1165.72
Resistance 2168.03Support 2165.13
Resistance 3168.62Support 3164.27
16 May 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:52:17 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price rose by 0.72% to reach 166.8, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. JSW Steel and Jindal Stainless witnessed a decline, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India saw an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.3% and 0.23% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel868.4-2.4-0.28913.95681.3208794.31
Tata Steel166.81.20.72170.7104.1203660.35
Jindal Steel & Power1005.9511.951.2999.0503.0102615.76
Steel Authority Of India167.20.850.51170.980.569062.38
Jindal Stainless672.8-10.4-1.52747.9270.5555400.68
16 May 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.05, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹165.6

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 167.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.62 and 167.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.26%; Futures open interest increased by 0.5%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:17:12 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.85% and is currently trading at 167.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have seen a significant gain of 54.19% to reach 167.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months15.41%
6 Months33.49%
YTD18.62%
1 Year54.19%
16 May 2024, 08:49:21 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.22Support 1164.62
Resistance 2168.68Support 2163.48
Resistance 3169.82Support 3162.02
16 May 2024, 08:38:15 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49053 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 May 2024, 08:05:59 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹164.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 167.5 & 165 yesterday to end at 164.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

