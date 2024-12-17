Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 147.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 148.8 and closed slightly higher at 148.95. The stock reached a high of 149.8 and a low of 147.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at 185,942.2 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 127.8, with a trading volume of 1,330,991 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.05%

Tata Steel Live Updates: A higher futures price combined with lower open interest in Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, and the stock could either reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.

17 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹148, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹147.9

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 148 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 146.73 and 149.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 146.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at 148.10. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have risen by 8.31%, reaching 148.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, climbing to 24,584.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.39%
3 Months-2.71%
6 Months-19.31%
YTD5.87%
1 Year8.31%
17 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.43Support 1146.73
Resistance 2150.97Support 2145.57
Resistance 3152.13Support 3144.03
17 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 12.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
17 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36296 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1330 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹148.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 149.8 & 147.05 yesterday to end at 147.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.