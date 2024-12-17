Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹148.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹148.95. The stock reached a high of ₹149.8 and a low of ₹147.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹185,942.2 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹127.8, with a trading volume of 1,330,991 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: A higher futures price combined with lower open interest in Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, and the stock could either reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹148 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹146.73 and ₹149.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹146.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 149.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹148.10. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have risen by 8.31%, reaching ₹148.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, climbing to 24,584.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.39%
|3 Months
|-2.71%
|6 Months
|-19.31%
|YTD
|5.87%
|1 Year
|8.31%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.43
|Support 1
|146.73
|Resistance 2
|150.97
|Support 2
|145.57
|Resistance 3
|152.13
|Support 3
|144.03
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 12.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1330 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹149.8 & ₹147.05 yesterday to end at ₹147.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend