Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened and closed at ₹136.20, maintaining a stable price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹139.20 and a low of ₹133.35. With a market capitalization of ₹167,676.89 crore, Tata Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE volume for the day was 1,110,874 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.91
|Support 1
|131.99
|Resistance 2
|141.54
|Support 2
|129.7
|Resistance 3
|143.83
|Support 3
|126.07
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 12.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|6
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 1110 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.20 & ₹133.35 yesterday to end at ₹134.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.