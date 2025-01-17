Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 126.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 128.15 and closed at 126.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 128.45 and a low of 126.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 157,954.10 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's stock has seen a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60, with a trading volume of 1,007,111 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29882 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1007 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹126.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.45 & 126.55 yesterday to end at 127.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

