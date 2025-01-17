Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹128.15 and closed at ₹126.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹128.45 and a low of ₹126.55 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹157,954.10 crore. Over the past year, Tata Steel's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60, with a trading volume of 1,007,111 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1007 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.45 & ₹126.55 yesterday to end at ₹127.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend