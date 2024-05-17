Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at ₹167.25, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹165.9

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹167.3 and closed at ₹165.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹168 and the low was ₹162.25. The market capitalization was ₹207,101.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹170.7 and the low was ₹104.1. On the BSE, there were 2,688,803 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.20% MF holding & 19.61% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.05% in december to 11.20% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.37% in december to 19.61% in march quarter.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel achieved a ROE of 8.05% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 4.24%. Analysts predict a ROE of 4.71% for the current fiscal year and 12.15% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has shown an EPS growth of 82.21% and a revenue growth of 17.77% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 2334450.00 cr, which is lower by -4.07% compared to the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -6.10% growth in revenue and a -31.62% decrease in profit for the fourth quarter.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at ₹167.25, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|907.3
|20.95
|2.36
|913.95
|681.3
|218147.26
|Tata Steel
|167.25
|1.35
|0.81
|170.7
|104.1
|204209.79
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1018.95
|13.65
|1.36
|1009.9
|503.0
|103941.88
|Steel Authority Of India
|166.85
|3.2
|1.96
|170.9
|80.5
|68917.81
|Jindal Stainless
|701.0
|17.65
|2.58
|747.9
|270.55
|57722.76
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹165.5 and a high of ₹168.45.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.69%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.11%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel, indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -3.17% lower than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 3 PM is 3.17% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹167.25, down by 0.81%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further declines in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed today at ₹167.25, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹165.9
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹167.25 - a 0.81% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 168.75 , 170.1 , 171.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 165.75 , 164.1 , 162.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live:
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹165.9
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹162.87 and ₹168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|163.75
|10 Days
|165.04
|20 Days
|164.09
|50 Days
|156.98
|100 Days
|146.89
|300 Days
|135.52
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 11.06% higher than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 2 PM is 11.06% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹167.25, up by 0.81%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 168.33 and 167.18 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 167.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.8
|Support 1
|167.0
|Resistance 2
|168.3
|Support 2
|166.7
|Resistance 3
|168.6
|Support 3
|166.2
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 15.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.9, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹165.9
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹162.87 and ₹168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 23.61% higher than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 1 PM is 23.61% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹167.9, showing a 1.21% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 168.78 and 167.18 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading tactics by buying near the hourly support at 167.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.33
|Support 1
|167.18
|Resistance 2
|168.92
|Support 2
|166.62
|Resistance 3
|169.48
|Support 3
|166.03
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.99%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.62%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel may indicate a possible weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel stock's low price today was ₹165.5 and the high price was ₹168.45.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.52% higher than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 19.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹167.9, up by 1.21%. Volume traded, along with price, is a significant indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a high of 168.45 and a low of 166.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 167.57 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.78
|Support 1
|167.18
|Resistance 2
|169.42
|Support 2
|166.22
|Resistance 3
|170.38
|Support 3
|165.58
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|163.75
|10 Days
|165.04
|20 Days
|164.09
|50 Days
|156.98
|100 Days
|146.89
|300 Days
|135.52
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.6, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹165.9
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹162.87 and ₹168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 8.51% higher than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 11 AM is 8.51% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹167.9, up by 1.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 167.13 and 164.93 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 164.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.57
|Support 1
|166.07
|Resistance 2
|168.13
|Support 2
|165.13
|Resistance 3
|169.07
|Support 3
|164.57
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹165.9
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹162.87 and ₹168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 0.72% to reach ₹167.1, aligning with the upward movement of its industry counterparts. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing growth. Moreover, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.27% and 0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|897.65
|11.3
|1.27
|913.95
|681.3
|215827.05
|Tata Steel
|167.1
|1.2
|0.72
|170.7
|104.1
|204026.64
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1020.25
|14.95
|1.49
|1009.9
|503.0
|104074.49
|Steel Authority Of India
|166.8
|3.15
|1.92
|170.9
|80.5
|68897.16
|Jindal Stainless
|703.3
|19.95
|2.92
|747.9
|270.55
|57912.15
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.28% higher than yesterday
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 5.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹166, up by 0.06%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 167.7 & a low of 165.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.13
|Support 1
|164.93
|Resistance 2
|168.52
|Support 2
|164.12
|Resistance 3
|169.33
|Support 3
|162.73
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates:
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.3% to reach ₹166.4, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Steel's shares are declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless's shares are on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.19% and -0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|884.1
|-2.25
|-0.25
|913.95
|681.3
|212569.15
|Tata Steel
|166.4
|0.5
|0.3
|170.7
|104.1
|203171.96
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1014.0
|8.7
|0.87
|999.0
|503.0
|103436.93
|Steel Authority Of India
|165.25
|1.6
|0.98
|170.9
|80.5
|68256.93
|Jindal Stainless
|697.15
|13.8
|2.02
|747.9
|270.55
|57405.74
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.78%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be losing momentum. This could potentially lead to the stock hitting a peak or starting a reversal in the near future.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹165.9
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹167.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹162.87 and ₹168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at ₹166.65. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 56.51% to ₹166.65. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|14.92%
|6 Months
|33.04%
|YTD
|18.84%
|1 Year
|56.51%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.57
|Support 1
|162.87
|Resistance 2
|171.13
|Support 2
|159.73
|Resistance 3
|174.27
|Support 3
|157.17
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 14.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49034 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹165.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168 & ₹162.25 yesterday to end at ₹165.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!