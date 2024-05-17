Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 167.25, up 0.81% from yesterday's 165.9
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at ₹167.25, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹165.9

50 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 165.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel's stock opened at 167.3 and closed at 165.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 168 and the low was 162.25. The market capitalization was 207,101.79 crore. The 52-week high was 170.7 and the low was 104.1. On the BSE, there were 2,688,803 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:02:12 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.20% MF holding & 19.61% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 11.05% in december to 11.20% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.37% in december to 19.61% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:31:35 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel achieved a ROE of 8.05% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 4.24%. Analysts predict a ROE of 4.71% for the current fiscal year and 12.15% for the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:04:43 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel has shown an EPS growth of 82.21% and a revenue growth of 17.77% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 2334450.00 cr, which is lower by -4.07% compared to the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -6.10% growth in revenue and a -31.62% decrease in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:36:07 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 14.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy99910
    Hold7766
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell4431
17 May 2024, 06:06:41 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at 167.25, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel907.320.952.36913.95681.3218147.26
Tata Steel167.251.350.81170.7104.1204209.79
Jindal Steel & Power1018.9513.651.361009.9503.0103941.88
Steel Authority Of India166.853.21.96170.980.568917.81
Jindal Stainless701.017.652.58747.9270.5557722.76
17 May 2024, 05:38:22 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel stock reached a low of 165.5 and a high of 168.45.

17 May 2024, 04:37:17 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.69%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.11%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel, indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:52:32 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -3.17% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 3 PM is 3.17% lower than yesterday, with the price at 167.25, down by 0.81%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further declines in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:48:03 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed today at ₹167.25, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹165.9

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price closed the day at 167.25 - a 0.81% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 168.75 , 170.1 , 171.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 165.75 , 164.1 , 162.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:33:18 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:10:50 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹165.9

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 167.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 162.87 and 168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01:35 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:57:49 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days163.75
10 Days165.04
20 Days164.09
50 Days156.98
100 Days146.89
300 Days135.52
17 May 2024, 02:45:50 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 11.06% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 2 PM is 11.06% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 167.25, up by 0.81%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:33:11 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 168.33 and 167.18 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 167.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.8Support 1167.0
Resistance 2168.3Support 2166.7
Resistance 3168.6Support 3166.2
17 May 2024, 02:16:11 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:06:46 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.9, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹165.9

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 167.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 162.87 and 168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:49:53 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 23.61% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 1 PM is 23.61% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 167.9, showing a 1.21% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:38:30 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 168.78 and 167.18 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading tactics by buying near the hourly support at 167.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.33Support 1167.18
Resistance 2168.92Support 2166.62
Resistance 3169.48Support 3166.03
17 May 2024, 01:16:43 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.99%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.62%

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel may indicate a possible weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:04:32 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel stock's low price today was 165.5 and the high price was 168.45.

17 May 2024, 12:47:57 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 19.52% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 12 AM is 19.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at 167.9, up by 1.21%. Volume traded, along with price, is a significant indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:41:48 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a high of 168.45 and a low of 166.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 167.57 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.78Support 1167.18
Resistance 2169.42Support 2166.22
Resistance 3170.38Support 3165.58
17 May 2024, 12:28:49 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:26:02 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:16:38 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.6, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹165.9

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 167.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 162.87 and 168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:54:39 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 8.51% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Steel traded until 11 AM is 8.51% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 167.9, up by 1.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:34:30 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 167.13 and 164.93 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 164.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 167.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.57Support 1166.07
Resistance 2168.13Support 2165.13
Resistance 3169.07Support 3164.57
17 May 2024, 11:22:24 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹165.9

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel share price is at 167.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 162.87 and 168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:19:29 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 0.72% to reach 167.1, aligning with the upward movement of its industry counterparts. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing growth. Moreover, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.27% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel897.6511.31.27913.95681.3215827.05
Tata Steel167.11.20.72170.7104.1204026.64
Jindal Steel & Power1020.2514.951.491009.9503.0104074.49
Steel Authority Of India166.83.151.92170.980.568897.16
Jindal Stainless703.319.952.92747.9270.5557912.15
17 May 2024, 11:07:21 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:45:46 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.28% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Steel traded by 10 AM is 5.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at 166, up by 0.06%. Volume traded and price are both crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:35:14 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 167.7 & a low of 165.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.13Support 1164.93
Resistance 2168.52Support 2164.12
Resistance 3169.33Support 3162.73
17 May 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:56:28 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.3% to reach 166.4, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. JSW Steel's shares are declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless's shares are on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.19% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel884.1-2.25-0.25913.95681.3212569.15
Tata Steel166.40.50.3170.7104.1203171.96
Jindal Steel & Power1014.08.70.87999.0503.0103436.93
Steel Authority Of India165.251.60.98170.980.568256.93
Jindal Stainless697.1513.82.02747.9270.5557405.74
17 May 2024, 09:43:35 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.78%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Steel indicates that the current upward trend may be losing momentum. This could potentially lead to the stock hitting a peak or starting a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:33:55 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹167.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹165.9

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 167.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 162.87 and 168.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 162.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:23:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.45% and is currently trading at 166.65. Over the past year, Tata Steel shares have surged by 56.51% to 166.65. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months14.92%
6 Months33.04%
YTD18.84%
1 Year56.51%
17 May 2024, 08:50:25 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.57Support 1162.87
Resistance 2171.13Support 2159.73
Resistance 3174.27Support 3157.17
17 May 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:21:27 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49034 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:01:23 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹165.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168 & 162.25 yesterday to end at 165.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
