Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 160.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened and closed at 160.9, with a high of 162.4 and a low of 158.95 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 199,798.92 crore. The 52-week high was 169.75, and the 52-week low was 104.1. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,748,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹160.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,748,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 160.9.

