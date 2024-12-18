LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 145.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.