Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . 01:15 PM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 145.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 147.5 and closed slightly higher at 147.9. The stock reached a high of 148.5 and a low of 145.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 184,494.1 crore, Tata Steel's performance is notable within its 52-week range, having peaked at 184.6 and dipped to 127.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,288,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:15 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.35%; Futures open interest increased by 1.02%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:08 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today experienced a low of 143.45 and reached a high of 146.55. This range indicates moderate volatility within the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance amidst market conditions. Investors may be monitoring these levels for potential trading opportunities.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -86.87% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 86.87% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 143.6, reflecting a decline of 1.41%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel recorded a high of 145.5 and a low of 144.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 145.0 and 144.5, suggesting a degree of selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may want to assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.13Support 1143.93
Resistance 2145.92Support 2143.52
Resistance 3146.33Support 3142.73
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.11
10 Days148.47
20 Days145.35
50 Days149.93
100 Days152.55
300 Days158.34
18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹144.55, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹145.65

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 144.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.45 and 147.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -84.07% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 84.07% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 144.55, reflecting a decline of 0.76%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a high of 146.0 and a low of 145.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 144.8 (Support level 1), which may suggest a bearish trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 144.35 and 143.65.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1146.0Support 1145.0
Resistance 2146.5Support 2144.5
Resistance 3147.0Support 3144.0
18 Dec 2024, 11:26 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹145.4, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹145.65

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 145.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.45 and 147.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price decreased by 0.31% today, currently standing at 145.2, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Jindal Stainless are experiencing declines, while Lloyds Metals & Energy is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.36% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel956.6-9.95-1.031063.35762.0233075.81
Tata Steel145.2-0.45-0.31184.6127.8180047.8
Jindal Steel & Power949.7-2.1-0.221097.1684.096877.77
Jindal Stainless741.35-0.95-0.13848.0505.061045.32
Lloyds Metals & Energy1161.18.150.711159.0522.458664.99
18 Dec 2024, 11:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 14.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
18 Dec 2024, 10:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.87% lower than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 66.87% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 145.7, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 146.2 & a low of 145.05 in the previous trading hour.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.95Support 1144.8
Resistance 2146.65Support 2144.35
Resistance 3147.1Support 3143.65
18 Dec 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.14% today, reaching 145.85, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like JSW Steel and Lloyds Metals & Energy saw declines, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Jindal Stainless experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.03% and remain unchanged at 0%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel964.6-1.95-0.21063.35762.0235025.01
Tata Steel145.850.20.14184.6127.8180853.8
Jindal Steel & Power955.03.20.341097.1684.097418.41
Jindal Stainless746.23.90.53848.0505.061444.69
Lloyds Metals & Energy1151.85-1.1-0.11159.0522.458197.63
18 Dec 2024, 09:45 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%

Tata Steel Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹145.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹145.65

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 145.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 144.45 and 147.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at 145.60. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have increased by 6.65%, reaching 145.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.09%
3 Months-1.84%
6 Months-19.57%
YTD4.36%
1 Year6.65%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.62Support 1144.45
Resistance 2149.65Support 2143.31
Resistance 3150.79Support 3141.28
18 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 13.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
18 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35546 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1288 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹147.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 148.5 & 145.35 yesterday to end at 145.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.