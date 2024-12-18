Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹147.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹147.9. The stock reached a high of ₹148.5 and a low of ₹145.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹184,494.1 crore, Tata Steel's performance is notable within its 52-week range, having peaked at ₹184.6 and dipped to ₹127.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,288,867 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today experienced a low of ₹143.45 and reached a high of ₹146.55. This range indicates moderate volatility within the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance amidst market conditions. Investors may be monitoring these levels for potential trading opportunities.
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 86.87% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹143.6, reflecting a decline of 1.41%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel recorded a high of 145.5 and a low of 144.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 145.0 and 144.5, suggesting a degree of selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors may want to assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.13
|Support 1
|143.93
|Resistance 2
|145.92
|Support 2
|143.52
|Resistance 3
|146.33
|Support 3
|142.73
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.11
|10 Days
|148.47
|20 Days
|145.35
|50 Days
|149.93
|100 Days
|152.55
|300 Days
|158.34
Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹144.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.45 and ₹147.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 84.07% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹144.55, reflecting a decline of 0.76%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel reached a high of 146.0 and a low of 145.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 144.8 (Support level 1), which may suggest a bearish trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 144.35 and 143.65.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹145.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.45 and ₹147.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price decreased by 0.31% today, currently standing at ₹145.2, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Jindal Stainless are experiencing declines, while Lloyds Metals & Energy is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.36% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|956.6
|-9.95
|-1.03
|1063.35
|762.0
|233075.81
|Tata Steel
|145.2
|-0.45
|-0.31
|184.6
|127.8
|180047.8
|Jindal Steel & Power
|949.7
|-2.1
|-0.22
|1097.1
|684.0
|96877.77
|Jindal Stainless
|741.35
|-0.95
|-0.13
|848.0
|505.0
|61045.32
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1161.1
|8.15
|0.71
|1159.0
|522.4
|58664.99
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 14.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has decreased by 66.87% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹145.7, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 146.2 & a low of 145.05 in the previous trading hour.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.14% today, reaching ₹145.85, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like JSW Steel and Lloyds Metals & Energy saw declines, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Jindal Stainless experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.03% and remain unchanged at 0%, respectively.
Tata Steel Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹145.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.45 and ₹147.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹145.60. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have increased by 6.65%, reaching ₹145.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.09%
|3 Months
|-1.84%
|6 Months
|-19.57%
|YTD
|4.36%
|1 Year
|6.65%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.62
|Support 1
|144.45
|Resistance 2
|149.65
|Support 2
|143.31
|Resistance 3
|150.79
|Support 3
|141.28
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1288 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹148.5 & ₹145.35 yesterday to end at ₹145.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend