Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹132.30 and closed at ₹134.40, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹134.80 and a low of ₹130.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹167,614.51 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹184.60 and above its 52-week low of ₹122.60. The BSE volume recorded was 760,563 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹133.50. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have dropped by 5.63%, also settling at ₹133.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|-3.22%
|6 Months
|-12.78%
|YTD
|-2.72%
|1 Year
|-5.63%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.88
|Support 1
|131.81
|Resistance 2
|137.38
|Support 2
|129.24
|Resistance 3
|139.95
|Support 3
|127.74
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 12.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|7
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 760 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.80 & ₹130.80 yesterday to end at ₹134.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.