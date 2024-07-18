Explore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 167.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 168 and closed at 166.8. The high for the day was 169.8 and the low was 166.8. The market capitalization was 208,342.21 crore. The 52-week high was 184.6 and the 52-week low was 114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,105,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:36:21 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹164.95, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹167.05

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 165.91 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 164.74. If the stock price breaks the second support of 164.74 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:17:53 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by -0.93% and is currently trading at 165.50. Over the past year, Tata Steel's share price has increased by 41.89% to 165.50, while the Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months-5.67%
6 Months21.73%
YTD19.68%
1 Year41.89%
18 Jul 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.03Support 1165.91
Resistance 2170.98Support 2164.74
Resistance 3172.15Support 3162.79
18 Jul 2024, 08:35:03 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 3.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9889
    Hold8886
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell3344
18 Jul 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38521 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01:18 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹166.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 169.8 & 166.8 yesterday to end at 167.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

