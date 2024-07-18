Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹168 and closed at ₹166.8. The high for the day was ₹169.8 and the low was ₹166.8. The market capitalization was ₹208,342.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6 and the 52-week low was ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,105,057 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹164.95, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹167.05
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹165.91 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹164.74. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹164.74 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by -0.93% and is currently trading at ₹165.50. Over the past year, Tata Steel's share price has increased by 41.89% to ₹165.50, while the Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.75%
|3 Months
|-5.67%
|6 Months
|21.73%
|YTD
|19.68%
|1 Year
|41.89%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.03
|Support 1
|165.91
|Resistance 2
|170.98
|Support 2
|164.74
|Resistance 3
|172.15
|Support 3
|162.79
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 3.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38521 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹166.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.8 & ₹166.8 yesterday to end at ₹167.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.