Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 183.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 183, closed at 182.5, with a high of 183.5 and a low of 181.45. The market capitalization was 226,981.75 crore. The 52-week high was 184.15 and the 52-week low was 108.15. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,350,213 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest decreased by -9.38%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Tata Steel indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹183.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹183.05

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 183.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 181.87 and 183.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 181.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 183.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's stock has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 184.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 61.01% to reach 184.25, while the Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23,570.80 in the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.38%
3 Months21.95%
6 Months34.22%
YTD31.2%
1 Year61.01%
18 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.97Support 1181.87
Resistance 2184.78Support 2180.58
Resistance 3186.07Support 3179.77
18 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 22.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy8889
    Hold8876
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell4443
18 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57436 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹182.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 183.5 & 181.45 yesterday to end at 182.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

