Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹183, closed at ₹182.5, with a high of ₹183.5 and a low of ₹181.45. The market capitalization was ₹226,981.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.15 and the 52-week low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,350,213 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Tata Steel indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹183.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹181.87 and ₹183.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹181.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 183.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's stock has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹184.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 61.01% to reach ₹184.25, while the Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23,570.80 in the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.38%
|3 Months
|21.95%
|6 Months
|34.22%
|YTD
|31.2%
|1 Year
|61.01%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.97
|Support 1
|181.87
|Resistance 2
|184.78
|Support 2
|180.58
|Resistance 3
|186.07
|Support 3
|179.77
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 22.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.5 & ₹181.45 yesterday to end at ₹182.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend