Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 141.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹143.3 and closed at ₹142.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.65 and the low was ₹139.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹176704.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 6336687 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:40:43 AM IST
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹143.8, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹141.55
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹143.8, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:32:12 AM IST
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-9.89%
3 Months
2.19%
6 Months
7.39%
YTD
1.5%
1 Year
34.89%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02:58 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹141.55, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹142.5
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹141.55, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:03:41 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹142.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 6,336,687 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹142.5.
