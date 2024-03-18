Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹143.3 and closed at ₹142.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹143.65 and the low was ₹139.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹176704.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 6336687 shares traded.
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹143.8, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.89%
|3 Months
|2.19%
|6 Months
|7.39%
|YTD
|1.5%
|1 Year
|34.89%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹141.55, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 6,336,687 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹142.5.
