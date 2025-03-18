Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 154.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's 151.80

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹151.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹150.85. The stock reached a high of ₹152.60 and a low of ₹150.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹189,498.66 crore, Tata Steel has seen a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 737,225 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.69% MF holding & 18.53% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.62% in to 11.69% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 19.25% in to 18.53% in quarter.
Tata Steel has a ROE of -4.55% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -2.70% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 13.00% respectively.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹152.0, 1.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 1.88% today, reaching ₹154.65, in alignment with the performance of its peers. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1018.5
|13.45
|1.34
|1063.35
|779.0
|249069.49
|Tata Steel
|154.65
|2.85
|1.88
|184.6
|122.6
|193056.44
|Jindal Steel & Power
|922.3
|25.3
|2.82
|1097.1
|723.95
|94055.96
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1197.0
|71.6
|6.36
|1477.5
|560.6
|62632.06
|Jindal Stainless
|648.0
|6.25
|0.97
|848.0
|568.7
|53311.17
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock experienced a low of ₹152.30 and reached a high of ₹154.85 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions during the trading session.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹154.65 - a 1.88% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 155.6 , 156.5 , 158.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 153.05 , 151.4 , 150.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 17.78% compared to yesterday, with the share price at ₹154.65, reflecting a rise of 1.88%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹154.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹154.4. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.90
|10 Days
|146.60
|20 Days
|141.66
|50 Days
|135.38
|100 Days
|140.47
|300 Days
|152.09
Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 24.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹154.50, reflecting a rise of 1.78%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An upward price movement accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a downward price movement with elevated volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 154.35 and 153.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 153.6 and selling near hourly resistance 154.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.22
|Support 1
|153.82
|Resistance 2
|154.38
|Support 2
|153.58
|Resistance 3
|154.62
|Support 3
|153.42
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹152.75 & second resistance of ₹153.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹154.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹154.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 54.60% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹154, reflecting a rise of 1.45%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 154.3 and 153.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 153.45 and selling near hourly resistance 154.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.35
|Support 1
|153.6
|Resistance 2
|154.65
|Support 2
|153.15
|Resistance 3
|155.1
|Support 3
|152.85
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of ₹152.30 and a high of ₹154.55. This indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of midnight, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 41.92% compared to yesterday, with the price standing at ₹153.85, reflecting a rise of 1.35%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Steel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 154.15 and 153.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 153.25 and selling near hourly resistance 154.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.3
|Support 1
|153.45
|Resistance 2
|154.85
|Support 2
|153.15
|Resistance 3
|155.15
|Support 3
|152.6
Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.90
|10 Days
|146.60
|20 Days
|141.66
|50 Days
|135.38
|100 Days
|140.47
|300 Days
|152.09
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹152.75 & second resistance of ₹153.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹154.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹154.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 37.62% compared to yesterday, while its price is currently at ₹154, reflecting a rise of 1.45%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price paired with high volume typically indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 153.85 & a low of 152.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 153.52 and 153.88, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.15
|Support 1
|153.25
|Resistance 2
|154.45
|Support 2
|152.65
|Resistance 3
|155.05
|Support 3
|152.35
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹152.75 & second resistance of ₹153.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹154.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹154.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 10.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹153.60, reflecting a gain of 1.19%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 153.3 & a low of 152.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.52
|Support 1
|152.57
|Resistance 2
|153.88
|Support 2
|151.98
|Resistance 3
|154.47
|Support 3
|151.62
Tata Steel Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹152.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹153.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹152.75. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 7.13%, reaching ₹152.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|13.22%
|6 Months
|-1.56%
|YTD
|9.97%
|1 Year
|7.13%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.75
|Support 1
|151.1
|Resistance 2
|153.5
|Support 2
|150.2
|Resistance 3
|154.4
|Support 3
|149.45
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 737 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.60 & ₹150.95 yesterday to end at ₹151.80. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.