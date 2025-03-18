Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 154.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's 151.80

11 min read . 08:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 151.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 151.30 and closed slightly lower at 150.85. The stock reached a high of 152.60 and a low of 150.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 189,498.66 crore, Tata Steel has seen a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 737,225 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.69% MF holding & 18.53% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.62% in to 11.69% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 19.25% in to 18.53% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Steel has a ROE of -4.55% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -2.70% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 13.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:31 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 1.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
18 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 1.88% today, reaching 154.65, in alignment with the performance of its peers. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1018.513.451.341063.35779.0249069.49
Tata Steel154.652.851.88184.6122.6193056.44
Jindal Steel & Power922.325.32.821097.1723.9594055.96
Lloyds Metals & Energy1197.071.66.361477.5560.662632.06
Jindal Stainless648.06.250.97848.0568.753311.17
18 Mar 2025, 05:35 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock experienced a low of 152.30 and reached a high of 154.85 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions during the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed today at ₹154.65, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹151.80

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price closed the day at 154.65 - a 1.88% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 155.6 , 156.5 , 158.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 153.05 , 151.4 , 150.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 17.78% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 17.78% compared to yesterday, with the share price at 154.65, reflecting a rise of 1.88%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:16 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹154.55, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹151.80

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 154.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 154.4. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.90
10 Days146.60
20 Days141.66
50 Days135.38
100 Days140.47
300 Days152.09
18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 24.53% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 24.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 154.50, reflecting a rise of 1.78%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An upward price movement accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a downward price movement with elevated volume may signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 154.35 and 153.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 153.6 and selling near hourly resistance 154.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.22Support 1153.82
Resistance 2154.38Support 2153.58
Resistance 3154.62Support 3153.42
18 Mar 2025, 02:11 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 1.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
18 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹153.90, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹151.80

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 152.75 & second resistance of 153.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 154.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 154.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 54.60% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 54.60% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 154, reflecting a rise of 1.45%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 154.3 and 153.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 153.45 and selling near hourly resistance 154.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.35Support 1153.6
Resistance 2154.65Support 2153.15
Resistance 3155.1Support 3152.85
18 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of 152.30 and a high of 154.55. This indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 41.92% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of midnight, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 41.92% compared to yesterday, with the price standing at 153.85, reflecting a rise of 1.35%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 154.15 and 153.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 153.25 and selling near hourly resistance 154.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.3Support 1153.45
Resistance 2154.85Support 2153.15
Resistance 3155.15Support 3152.6
18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.90
10 Days146.60
20 Days141.66
50 Days135.38
100 Days140.47
300 Days152.09
18 Mar 2025, 12:11 PM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹154, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹151.80

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 152.75 & second resistance of 153.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 154.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 154.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:51 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 37.62% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 37.62% compared to yesterday, while its price is currently at 154, reflecting a rise of 1.45%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price paired with high volume typically indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 153.85 & a low of 152.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 153.52 and 153.88, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.15Support 1153.25
Resistance 2154.45Support 2152.65
Resistance 3155.05Support 3152.35
18 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹153.55, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹151.80

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 152.75 & second resistance of 153.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 154.4. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 154.4 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:14 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's share price has increased by 0.96% today, reaching 153.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Jsw Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1015.3510.31.021063.35779.0248299.17
Tata Steel153.251.450.96184.6122.6191308.76
Jindal Steel & Power921.7524.752.761097.1723.9593999.88
Lloyds Metals & Energy1184.058.65.211477.5560.661951.84
Jindal Stainless644.953.20.5848.0568.753060.25
18 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 0.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
18 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 10.84% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 10.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 153.60, reflecting a gain of 1.19%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 153.3 & a low of 152.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.52Support 1152.57
Resistance 2153.88Support 2151.98
Resistance 3154.47Support 3151.62
18 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price increased by 0.59%, reaching 152.70, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Jsw Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.77% and 0.76%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1010.555.50.551063.35779.0247125.35
Tata Steel152.70.90.59184.6122.6190622.17
Jindal Steel & Power907.810.81.21097.1723.9592577.26
Lloyds Metals & Energy1142.917.51.561477.5560.659801.32
Jindal Stainless644.02.250.35848.0568.752982.09
18 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹152.80, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹151.80

Tata Steel Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 152.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 153.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 0.63%, currently trading at 152.75. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have appreciated by 7.13%, reaching 152.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months13.22%
6 Months-1.56%
YTD9.97%
1 Year7.13%
18 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.75Support 1151.1
Resistance 2153.5Support 2150.2
Resistance 3154.4Support 3149.45
18 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 0.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
18 Mar 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40449 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 737 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹150.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 152.60 & 150.95 yesterday to end at 151.80. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.