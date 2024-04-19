Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock plunges as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 160.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 161, closing at 160.05. The high was 164 and the low was 159.2. The market cap was 199,736.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 169.75 and a low of 104.1. The BSE volume was 3,948,648 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹160, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹160.05

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 160 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹160.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 3,948,648 shares with a closing price of 160.05.

