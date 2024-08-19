Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹148.3 and closed at ₹146.2. The stock reached a high of ₹150 and a low of ₹146.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹186,516.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25. The BSE reported a trading volume of 3,787,246 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹150 & ₹146.5 yesterday to end at ₹149.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend