Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 146.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 148.3 and closed at 146.2. The stock reached a high of 150 and a low of 146.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 186,516.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of 184.6 and a low of 114.25. The BSE reported a trading volume of 3,787,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 57 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56653 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹146.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 150 & 146.5 yesterday to end at 149.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

