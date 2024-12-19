Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 144.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 145.8 and closed slightly lower at 145.65. The stock reached a high of 146.55 and a low of 143.3 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 181,860.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 184.6 and a low of 127.8. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 615,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.99%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%

Tata Steel Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹141.65, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹144.5

Tata Steel Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of 143.09 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 141.39. If the stock price breaks the second support of 141.39 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 1.97%, currently trading at 141.65. Over the past year, however, Tata Steel shares have increased by 6.69%, reaching 141.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.08%
3 Months-0.77%
6 Months-19.75%
YTD3.48%
1 Year6.69%
19 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1146.69Support 1143.09
Resistance 2148.59Support 2141.39
Resistance 3150.29Support 3139.49
19 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 166.0, 14.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy9998
    Hold8887
    Sell1113
    Strong Sell6665
19 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34600 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 615 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹145.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 146.55 & 143.3 yesterday to end at 144.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

