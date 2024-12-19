Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Sees Decline in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹145.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹145.65. The stock reached a high of ₹146.55 and a low of ₹143.3 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹181,860.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹127.8. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 615,562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Steel Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has broken the first support of ₹143.09 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹141.39. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹141.39 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by 1.97%, currently trading at ₹141.65. Over the past year, however, Tata Steel shares have increased by 6.69%, reaching ₹141.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.08%
|3 Months
|-0.77%
|6 Months
|-19.75%
|YTD
|3.48%
|1 Year
|6.69%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|146.69
|Support 1
|143.09
|Resistance 2
|148.59
|Support 2
|141.39
|Resistance 3
|150.29
|Support 3
|139.49
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹166.0, 14.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 615 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.55 & ₹143.3 yesterday to end at ₹144.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend