Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 134.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.50 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened and closed at 134.35, indicating no price change. The stock reached a high of 134.90 and a low of 131.70 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 167,801.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60, with a trading volume of 2,309,704 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31122 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹134.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 134.90 & 131.70 yesterday to end at 134.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

