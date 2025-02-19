Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened and closed at ₹134.35, indicating no price change. The stock reached a high of ₹134.90 and a low of ₹131.70 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹167,801.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60, with a trading volume of 2,309,704 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.90 & ₹131.70 yesterday to end at ₹134.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.