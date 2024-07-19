Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹167.9 and closed at ₹167.05. The stock had a high of ₹167.9 and a low of ₹164.45. The market capitalization was ₹207,469.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹184.6, and the 52-week low was ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,702,015 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 2.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1702 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.9 & ₹164.45 yesterday to end at ₹166.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.