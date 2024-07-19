Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 167.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 167.9 and closed at 167.05. The stock had a high of 167.9 and a low of 164.45. The market capitalization was 207,469.19 crore. The 52-week high was 184.6, and the 52-week low was 114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,702,015 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 2.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9889
    Hold8886
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell3344
19 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38965 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1702 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹167.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 167.9 & 164.45 yesterday to end at 166.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

