Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 181.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 184, reached a high of 184.6, and a low of 180.6 before closing at 183.05 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 224,625.75 crore with a 52-week high of 184.15 and a low of 108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,392,344 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:53:40 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.28% to reach 181.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless and Steel Authority Of India are declining, whereas JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Steel181.650.50.28184.6108.15225245.75
JSW Steel934.39.31.01929.8723.15227642.41
Jindal Steel & Power1044.612.01.161087.9554.05106558.4
Jindal Stainless791.65-17.35-2.14840.0317.065187.2
Steel Authority Of India152.15-1.2-0.78175.6581.8562845.94
19 Jun 2024, 09:45:52 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 2.12%

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:31:38 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹181.05, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹181.15

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 181.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 179.53 and 183.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 179.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 183.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:21:26 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at 182.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 58.74% to 182.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months13.43%
6 Months33.77%
YTD29.74%
1 Year58.74%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.53Support 1179.53
Resistance 2186.06Support 2178.06
Resistance 3187.53Support 3175.53
19 Jun 2024, 08:35:32 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 142.5, 21.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy8889
    Hold8876
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell4443
19 Jun 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59479 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1392 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01:15 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹183.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.6 & 180.6 yesterday to end at 183.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue