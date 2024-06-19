Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹184, reached a high of ₹184.6, and a low of ₹180.6 before closing at ₹183.05 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹224,625.75 crore with a 52-week high of ₹184.15 and a low of ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,392,344 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's stock price increased by 0.28% to reach ₹181.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless and Steel Authority Of India are declining, whereas JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Steel
|181.65
|0.5
|0.28
|184.6
|108.15
|225245.75
|JSW Steel
|934.3
|9.3
|1.01
|929.8
|723.15
|227642.41
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1044.6
|12.0
|1.16
|1087.9
|554.05
|106558.4
|Jindal Stainless
|791.65
|-17.35
|-2.14
|840.0
|317.0
|65187.2
|Steel Authority Of India
|152.15
|-1.2
|-0.78
|175.65
|81.85
|62845.94
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 2.12%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Steel indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹181.05, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹181.15
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹181.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹179.53 and ₹183.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹179.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 183.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel's stock price has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at ₹182.00. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have surged by 58.74% to ₹182.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|13.43%
|6 Months
|33.77%
|YTD
|29.74%
|1 Year
|58.74%
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.53
|Support 1
|179.53
|Resistance 2
|186.06
|Support 2
|178.06
|Resistance 3
|187.53
|Support 3
|175.53
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹142.5, 21.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59479 k
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1392 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹183.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.6 & ₹180.6 yesterday to end at ₹183.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend