Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 5.69 %. The stock closed at 141.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹143.85, with a high of ₹150.25 and a low of ₹142.2, before closing at ₹141.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹186753.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5054171 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02:19 AM IST
