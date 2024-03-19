Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 5.69 %. The stock closed at 141.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 143.85, with a high of 150.25 and a low of 142.2, before closing at 141.55. The market capitalization stood at 186753.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were 159.5 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5054171 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02:19 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 5,054,171 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 141.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie