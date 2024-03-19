Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹143.85, with a high of ₹150.25 and a low of ₹142.2, before closing at ₹141.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹186753.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5054171 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
