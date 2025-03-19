Explore
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 158.55, up 2.52% from yesterday's 154.65
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at ₹158.55, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹154.65

10 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 154.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Steel Share Price Highlights

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 152.80 and closed at 151.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 154.85 and a low of 152.30 during the session. Tata Steel's market capitalization stands at 193,056.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 184.60 and a low of 122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,994,631 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:42 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.69% MF holding & 18.53% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.62% in to 11.69% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 19.25% in to 18.53% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:30:00 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Steel has a ROE of -4.55% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -2.70% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 13.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:35:37 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 4.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
19 Mar 2025, 06:02:51 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price increased by 2.52%, reaching 158.55, aligning with the upward trends of its industry peers. Companies like Jsw Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1032.013.51.331063.35779.0252370.85
Tata Steel158.553.92.52184.6122.6197924.98
Jindal Steel & Power925.82.30.251097.1723.9594412.89
Lloyds Metals & Energy1242.948.24.031477.5560.665033.74
Jindal Stainless655.97.451.15848.0568.753961.11
19 Mar 2025, 05:35:46 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today recorded a low of 156.35 and a high of 159.25. The trading range indicates a moderate fluctuation in price, reflecting the stock's performance during the session. Investors may find this range useful for assessing short-term trading strategies.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:57 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 56.49% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 56.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 158.55, reflecting a rise of 2.52%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal further declines.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:36 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed today at ₹158.55, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹154.65

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price closed the day at 158.55 - a 2.52% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 159.72 , 160.93 , 162.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 156.82 , 155.13 , 153.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32:09 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:16:46 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.50, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹154.65

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 158.50 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 158.15. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:46 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55:01 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.90
10 Days146.60
20 Days141.66
50 Days135.38
100 Days140.47
300 Days152.09
19 Mar 2025, 02:49:14 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 69.51% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Tata Steel has increased by 69.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 158.35, reflecting a rise of 2.39%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a likely further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 02:42:06 PM IST

Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco...why are metal stocks rising? What should you buy from the sector?

19 Mar 2025, 02:34:42 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 158.68 and 157.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 157.98 and selling near hourly resistance 158.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.58Support 1158.13
Resistance 2158.77Support 2157.87
Resistance 3159.03Support 3157.68
19 Mar 2025, 02:11:12 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 3.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
19 Mar 2025, 02:03:15 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.35, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹154.65

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 158.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 158.15. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:45:03 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 67.95% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has surged by 67.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 158.35, reflecting an increase of 2.39%. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal potential further decreases in value.

19 Mar 2025, 01:33:34 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 158.72 and 158.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 158.12 and selling near hourly resistance 158.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.68Support 1157.98
Resistance 2158.97Support 2157.57
Resistance 3159.38Support 3157.28
19 Mar 2025, 01:03:23 PM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of 156.35 and a high of 159.25. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting market dynamics as investors respond to various factors influencing the steel industry.

19 Mar 2025, 12:45:53 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 93.76% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Tata Steel has surged by 93.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 157.90, reflecting a 2.10% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 12:35:47 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 158.62 and 157.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 157.87 and selling near hourly resistance 158.62 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.72Support 1158.12
Resistance 2158.98Support 2157.78
Resistance 3159.32Support 3157.52
19 Mar 2025, 12:23:41 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:22:43 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.90
10 Days146.60
20 Days141.66
50 Days135.38
100 Days140.47
300 Days152.09
19 Mar 2025, 12:11:01 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.40, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹154.65

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 158.40 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 158.15. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:50:52 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 117.91% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has surged to 117.91% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 158.20, reflecting a 2.30% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could indicate a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33:33 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.2 and 157.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 157.4 and selling near hourly resistance 159.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.62Support 1157.87
Resistance 2159.03Support 2157.53
Resistance 3159.37Support 3157.12
19 Mar 2025, 11:26:08 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹158.10, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹154.65

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 155.6 & second resistance of 156.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 158.15. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 158.15 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:21:01 AM IST

SAIL, Tata Steel to APL Apollo – Steel stocks rally up to 7% DGTR recommends 12% safeguard duty to curb imports

19 Mar 2025, 11:13:32 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price increased by 2.55%, reaching 158.60, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1035.5517.051.671063.35779.0253238.99
Tata Steel158.63.952.55184.6122.6197987.4
Jindal Steel & Power928.44.90.531097.1723.9594678.04
Lloyds Metals & Energy1227.5532.852.751477.5560.664230.56
Jindal Stainless657.659.21.42848.0568.754105.08
19 Mar 2025, 11:00:03 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 4.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
19 Mar 2025, 10:47:37 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 228.25% higher than yesterday

Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has surged to 228.25% above yesterday's figures, while the stock price is currently at 158.45, reflecting an increase of 2.46%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:37:48 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 158.8 & a low of 157.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.2Support 1157.4
Resistance 2159.9Support 2156.3
Resistance 3161.0Support 3155.6
19 Mar 2025, 10:11:04 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:53:37 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Steel Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price has increased by 1.65%, reaching 157.20, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, show slight fluctuations at -0.03% and +0.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jsw Steel1027.258.750.861063.35779.0251209.26
Tata Steel157.22.551.65184.6122.6196239.72
Jindal Steel & Power929.76.20.671097.1723.9594810.61
Lloyds Metals & Energy1219.2524.552.051477.5560.663796.27
Jindal Stainless658.910.451.61848.0568.754207.92
19 Mar 2025, 09:30:07 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹157.80, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹154.65

Tata Steel Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 155.6 & second resistance of 156.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 158.15. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 158.15 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 09:17:14 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 2.55%, currently trading at 158.60. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have risen by 3.31% to reach the same price of 158.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22834.30 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months13.75%
6 Months1.2%
YTD12.03%
1 Year3.31%
19 Mar 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.6Support 1153.05
Resistance 2156.5Support 2151.4
Resistance 3158.15Support 3150.5
19 Mar 2025, 08:31:39 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 152.0, 1.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy9999
    Hold7778
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell4446
19 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40476 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

19 Mar 2025, 08:05:08 AM IST

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹151.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 154.85 & 152.30 yesterday to end at 154.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

