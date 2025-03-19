Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : Tata Steel closed today at 158.55, up 2.52% from yesterday's 154.65

Tata Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹152.80 and closed at ₹151.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹154.85 and a low of ₹152.30 during the session. Tata Steel's market capitalization stands at ₹193,056.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹184.60 and a low of ₹122.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,994,631 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel has a 11.69% MF holding & 18.53% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.62% in to 11.69% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 19.25% in to 18.53% in quarter.
Tata Steel has a ROE of -4.55% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -2.70% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 13.00% respectively.
Tata Steel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹152.0, 4.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price increased by 2.52%, reaching ₹158.55, aligning with the upward trends of its industry peers. Companies like Jsw Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1032.0
|13.5
|1.33
|1063.35
|779.0
|252370.85
|Tata Steel
|158.55
|3.9
|2.52
|184.6
|122.6
|197924.98
|Jindal Steel & Power
|925.8
|2.3
|0.25
|1097.1
|723.95
|94412.89
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1242.9
|48.2
|4.03
|1477.5
|560.6
|65033.74
|Jindal Stainless
|655.9
|7.45
|1.15
|848.0
|568.7
|53961.11
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock today recorded a low of ₹156.35 and a high of ₹159.25. The trading range indicates a moderate fluctuation in price, reflecting the stock's performance during the session. Investors may find this range useful for assessing short-term trading strategies.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has increased by 56.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹158.55, reflecting a rise of 2.52%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal further declines.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price closed the day at ₹158.55 - a 2.52% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 159.72 , 160.93 , 162.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 156.82 , 155.13 , 153.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹158.50 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹158.15. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.90
|10 Days
|146.60
|20 Days
|141.66
|50 Days
|135.38
|100 Days
|140.47
|300 Days
|152.09
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Tata Steel has increased by 69.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹158.35, reflecting a rise of 2.39%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a likely further decline.
Tata Steel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 158.68 and 157.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 157.98 and selling near hourly resistance 158.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.58
|Support 1
|158.13
|Resistance 2
|158.77
|Support 2
|157.87
|Resistance 3
|159.03
|Support 3
|157.68
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹158.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹158.15. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Steel's trading volume has surged by 67.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹158.35, reflecting an increase of 2.39%. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal potential further decreases in value.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 158.72 and 158.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 158.12 and selling near hourly resistance 158.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.68
|Support 1
|157.98
|Resistance 2
|158.97
|Support 2
|157.57
|Resistance 3
|159.38
|Support 3
|157.28
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹156.35 and a high of ₹159.25. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting market dynamics as investors respond to various factors influencing the steel industry.
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Tata Steel has surged by 93.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹157.90, reflecting a 2.10% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Steel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 158.62 and 157.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 157.87 and selling near hourly resistance 158.62 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.72
|Support 1
|158.12
|Resistance 2
|158.98
|Support 2
|157.78
|Resistance 3
|159.32
|Support 3
|157.52
Tata Steel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.90
|10 Days
|146.60
|20 Days
|141.66
|50 Days
|135.38
|100 Days
|140.47
|300 Days
|152.09
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹158.40 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹158.15. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has surged to 117.91% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹158.20, reflecting a 2.30% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.2 and 157.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 157.4 and selling near hourly resistance 159.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.62
|Support 1
|157.87
|Resistance 2
|159.03
|Support 2
|157.53
|Resistance 3
|159.37
|Support 3
|157.12
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹155.6 & second resistance of ₹156.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹158.15. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹158.15 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price increased by 2.55%, reaching ₹158.60, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1035.55
|17.05
|1.67
|1063.35
|779.0
|253238.99
|Tata Steel
|158.6
|3.95
|2.55
|184.6
|122.6
|197987.4
|Jindal Steel & Power
|928.4
|4.9
|0.53
|1097.1
|723.95
|94678.04
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1227.55
|32.85
|2.75
|1477.5
|560.6
|64230.56
|Jindal Stainless
|657.65
|9.2
|1.42
|848.0
|568.7
|54105.08
Tata Steel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Steel's trading volume has surged to 228.25% above yesterday's figures, while the stock price is currently at ₹158.45, reflecting an increase of 2.46%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Steel Live Updates: Tata Steel touched a high of 158.8 & a low of 157.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.2
|Support 1
|157.4
|Resistance 2
|159.9
|Support 2
|156.3
|Resistance 3
|161.0
|Support 3
|155.6
Tata Steel Live Updates: Today, Tata Steel's share price has increased by 1.65%, reaching ₹157.20, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, show slight fluctuations at -0.03% and +0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jsw Steel
|1027.25
|8.75
|0.86
|1063.35
|779.0
|251209.26
|Tata Steel
|157.2
|2.55
|1.65
|184.6
|122.6
|196239.72
|Jindal Steel & Power
|929.7
|6.2
|0.67
|1097.1
|723.95
|94810.61
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1219.25
|24.55
|2.05
|1477.5
|560.6
|63796.27
|Jindal Stainless
|658.9
|10.45
|1.61
|848.0
|568.7
|54207.92
Tata Steel Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹155.6 & second resistance of ₹156.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹158.15. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹158.15 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has increased by 2.55%, currently trading at ₹158.60. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have risen by 3.31% to reach the same price of ₹158.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22834.30 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.39%
|3 Months
|13.75%
|6 Months
|1.2%
|YTD
|12.03%
|1 Year
|3.31%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.6
|Support 1
|153.05
|Resistance 2
|156.5
|Support 2
|151.4
|Resistance 3
|158.15
|Support 3
|150.5
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.85 & ₹152.30 yesterday to end at ₹154.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend