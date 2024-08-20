Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹151 and closed at ₹149.55. The stock reached a high of ₹154.25 and a low of ₹150.35. Tata Steel has a market capitalization of ₹1,92,004.09 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹184.6 and a low of ₹114.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,325,180 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.4
|Support 1
|151.49
|Resistance 2
|156.81
|Support 2
|148.99
|Resistance 3
|159.31
|Support 3
|147.58
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹169.0, 9.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|3
|4
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.25 & ₹150.35 yesterday to end at ₹153.95. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.