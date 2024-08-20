Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 149.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 151 and closed at 149.55. The stock reached a high of 154.25 and a low of 150.35. Tata Steel has a market capitalization of 1,92,004.09 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 184.6 and a low of 114.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,325,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.4Support 1151.49
Resistance 2156.81Support 2148.99
Resistance 3159.31Support 3147.58
20 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 169.0, 9.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8898
    Hold7787
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell5534
20 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 67 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55932 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 62 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

20 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹149.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 154.25 & 150.35 yesterday to end at 153.95. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

