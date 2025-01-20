Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 130.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 127.95 and closed slightly lower at 127.8. The stock reached a high of 131.1 and a low of 127.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 162,635.50 crore, Tata Steel's performance remains notable, especially in light of its 52-week high of 184.6 and low of 122.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,943,098 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel trading at ₹129.4, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹130.3

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at 129.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 128.23 and 131.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 128.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by -0.81%, currently trading at 129.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have also seen a decline of -0.55%, maintaining the same price of 129.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.24%
3 Months-11.12%
6 Months-17.42%
YTD-5.63%
1 Year-0.55%
20 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.75Support 1128.23
Resistance 2133.22Support 2126.18
Resistance 3135.27Support 3124.71
20 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29926 k

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1943 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel closed at ₹127.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 131.1 & 127.6 yesterday to end at 130.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

