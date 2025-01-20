Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹127.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹127.8. The stock reached a high of ₹131.1 and a low of ₹127.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹162,635.50 crore, Tata Steel's performance remains notable, especially in light of its 52-week high of ₹184.6 and low of ₹122.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,943,098 shares.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: Tata Steel share price is at ₹129.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹128.23 and ₹131.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹128.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Steel has decreased by -0.81%, currently trading at ₹129.25. Over the past year, Tata Steel's shares have also seen a decline of -0.55%, maintaining the same price of ₹129.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.24%
|3 Months
|-11.12%
|6 Months
|-17.42%
|YTD
|-5.63%
|1 Year
|-0.55%
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.75
|Support 1
|128.23
|Resistance 2
|133.22
|Support 2
|126.18
|Resistance 3
|135.27
|Support 3
|124.71
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1943 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹131.1 & ₹127.6 yesterday to end at ₹130.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.