Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹182.6 and closed at ₹181.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹182.6 and the low was ₹179.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹223261.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹184.6 and the 52-week low was ₹108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,905,634 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1905 k.
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.6 & ₹179.3 yesterday to end at ₹181.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend