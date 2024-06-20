Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 181.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock opened at 182.6 and closed at 181.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 182.6 and the low was 179.3. The market capitalization stood at 223261.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 184.6 and the 52-week low was 108.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,905,634 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55621 k

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1905 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: Tata Steel closed at ₹181.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182.6 & 179.3 yesterday to end at 181.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

