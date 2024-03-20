Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 149.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹149.55 and closed at ₹149.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹152.55 and the low was ₹147.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹185,567.7 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹159.5 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,109,060 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:03:16 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹149.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on BSE had a volume of 5,109,060 shares with a closing price of ₹149.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!